The Curious Case of Paper Leaks: How Big is the NEET UG 2024 Exam Mess?

An FIR (accessed by The Quint) filed on the day of the NEET exam, on 5 May, at Shastri Nagar police station in Bihar's Patna by police inspector Amar Kumar states that the NEET UG 2024 paper was leaked, and several students had received the answer key one night prior to the exam.

It further says that members of an organised gang were roaming around an exam centre in a car. On receiving information, at least three members of the gang were apprehended – and photocopies of four admit cards were recovered from their vehicle.

One of the accused Sikander Yadvendu confessed to the police that several students across Patna had received the question paper and the answer key. The police then verified this by questioning a candidate Ayush Raj, whose admit card was recovered from the accused’s car. Raj told the police: