NEET/NET: Corrupt Elements Outside the System Must Not Be Allowed to Derail It

Examinations have always been regarded as the ultimate touchstone to test the knowledge, skill, aptitude, and tenacity, in short, the overall ‘ability’ of a person to perform to their best in a field of study, and/or for a position that they have been trained for. And, since there are likely to be more aspirants than there are positions, examinations become the most objective, fair, and accurate method of selecting the right candidate(s) by eliminating those who do not meet the standards set by a team of experts.

And, when the competition is set among nationwide aspirants numbering in lakhs, there is an institution set up by the government that is responsible for conducting such public examinations. It is obvious that such an institution must have an enormous responsibility because there is so much at stake for all the stakeholders involved, primarily the examinees.