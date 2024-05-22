Beyond the Banking Mogul, Narayanan Vaghul Was a Mentor and a Visionary

Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul ’s recent passing away drew numerous obituaries and commentaries across platforms from people in the financial and corporate sector, elucidating on the 2009 Padma Bhushan awardee's contributions to not just defining the shape-and-form of India’s public and private banking sphere, but also in mentoring and guiding executives over the years, as a leader.

It was at the State Bank of India (which he had joined in 1955) where he came in close contact with the noted banker RK Talwar, former Chairman of the SBI, who played an important role in shaping him.