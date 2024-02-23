Congress Bank Accounts Frozen: Financial Coercion as a Political Tool Worldwide

In Venezuela, under the presidency of Nicolás Maduro, the freezing of bank accounts of political opponents has also been used as a method to suppress opposition movements. In January 2019, amid a political crisis in Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, the leader of the opposition, invoked constitutional provisions to declare himself interim president, challenging Maduro's legitimacy. In response, the Maduro government initiated a series of measures to dent Guaidó's leadership and suppress the opposition movement. The bank accounts of Juan Guaidó and his allies were frozen. The Maduro government accused Guaidó and his supporters of participating in illegal activities and receiving funds from foreign governments to destabilise Venezuela's sovereignty. The frozen assets and bank accounts restricted the opposition’s ability to conduct political activities.

In Turkey, following the failed coup attempt in July 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government launched a widespread crackdown on perceived enemies of the state, targeting not only the alleged coup plotters but also a broad spectrum of individuals and organisations deemed to be affiliated with or supportive of opposition movements, including the Gülen movement, Kurdish political activists, journalists, academics, and civil society activists. As part of this crackdown, the government implemented emergency decrees granting authorities sweeping powers to freeze bank accounts and seize assets without due process. Thousands of bank accounts belonging to individuals suspected of involvement in or sympathy with opposition movements were frozen. This included bank accounts belonging to members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a pro-Kurdish political party, and their supporters. The HDP has been a vocal critic of the Turkish government's policies towards the Kurdish minority.

Freezing bank accounts as a means of political coercion is not just restricted to dictatorships and authoritarian regimes. Last year, a progressive liberal country like Canada, evading due process, authorised banks to freeze the bank accounts of its citizens who were involved in the ‘Trucker’s Protests.’ The government, in its efforts to prevent the transformation of the virus, was forcing truckers to take an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The truckers rose in protest and for three weeks blockaded the streets of Ottawa with their vehicles. The government ordered the locking of protestors’ bank accounts. Supporters who donated to the protesting truckers through PayPal had their money seized. PayPal was told to redirect these contributions to better causes.

Freezing bank accounts is just one of many tactics employed by the political parties in power to suppress opponents and consolidate their power. Several other repressive methods have been applied in the countries mentioned – including in India during the 1975-77 “Emergency”.

(Akhil Bakshi a Fellow of Royal Geographical Society, Fellow of Explorers Club USA, and Editor of Indian Mountaineer, has authored 27 books including Between Heaven and Hell: Travels Through South Asia. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)