Beyond the Averages | A Look at Economic Disparities Within Eastern India

The Access Inequality Report 2024 paints a concerning picture for eastern India, highlighting significant disparities in access to basic amenities, healthcare, education, and socio-economic security. Bihar emerges as the lowest-ranked state nationally, with Jharkhand (rank 18), and Odisha (16) following closely behind. These states, categorised as "Aspirants" in the report, have a long way to go in bridging the access gap.

All of the Eastern Indian states except West Bengal (15) rank in the category of Aspirants. The report exposes a severe lack of basic infrastructure in these states with a mere 42.8% of Jharkhand households living in pucca houses, with a meagre 9.2% having piped water supply. The situation in Bihar (34% pucca houses, 13.3% piped water) and Odisha (59% pucca houses, 13.5% piped water) isn't much better.