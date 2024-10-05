Naidu Should Know by Now How Regional Collaboration With Hindutva Politics Ends

A tech-savvy, development-oriented leader known for his unwavering commitment to reforms, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh CM seems to have suddenly embraced politico-religious rhetoric. And his deputy, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, seems to be way ahead of him. Not just the ongoing Tirupati Laddu row, their saffron tirade has been an important part of the TDP supremo's strategy to dismantle the YSR congress led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan’s religious faith might have come in handy for Naidu in the era of majoritarian politics, but the implications of this strategy need not necessarily be confined to the TDP-YSRCP binary. This process of Hinduisation of Andhra Pradesh's political landscape has the potential to redraw the contours of state politics. This is evident in the politics around the country where politicians and parties with distinctly different socio-political identities have either compromised or collaborated with the Hindutva Right for short-term political gains.

Naidu, due to his advancing age, has to transfer the mantle of party leadership to the next generation sooner or later. His son Nara Lokesh, who is also minister in the NDA cabinet in the state, is already being groomed for the job. But, the TDP's success in the 2024 assembly elections has come only with Kalyan's support. He was, after all, instrumental in roping in the BJP which was recalcitrant in regard to joining the TDP-led combine.