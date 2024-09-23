Tirupati Laddu Tangle Reeks of Petty Politics and Rattles Naidu's Image

As a long-term connoisseur of Tirupati's delicious laddus, I find it shocking when I hear that the sweets representing the holy prasadam of the hill temple to Lord Venkateswara (or the Hindu deity Vishnu), may have been contaminated with animal fat or fish oil. But, on patient examination and afterthought, what I smell is not its characteristic cardamom or clove flavours but the stink of petty politics.

At the centre of the controversy stands Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who seems to be taking an unseemly political bet in the backdrop of his association with Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is a bet that could go wrong, as the timing, manner, and proportionality of the accusations, implicitly targeting Naidu's predecessor and bete-noire YS Jagan Reddy, does not sufficiently withstand scrutiny, unless there is some detail in the woodwork that may change equations.