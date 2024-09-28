Laddu Row: Jagan Has Averted a Big Showdown by Cancelling Tirupati Visit

The ongoing political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the YSR Congress around the alleged adulteration of the Tirupati laddu with animal fat took a new turn with the former chief minister and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelling his proposed visit to the temple town of Tirupati for Lord Balaji's darshan.

Jagan has called for worship at temples around the state to cleanse Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' of 'false claims'. Now, he has cancelled his tour while exhorting his supporters and the people at large to go ahead with the proposed pooja at their nearest temples.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that he was served with a notice denying permission to enter the temple for a darshan. But Naidu has strongly refuted these claims and challenged him to show the notice to the media.