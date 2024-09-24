Tirupati Laddu: Communal Harmony Can't Be Held Hostage to Political Manoeuvring

Notwithstanding the serious religious sensitivities associated with the alleged adulteration of laddus — the sacred prasad offered to devotees at Tirumala which is the abode of the most revered God, Lord Sri Venkateshwara — political parties are busy reaping political dividends by raking up emotions.
The alacrity with which politicians are making statements on such a sensitive issue indicates political expediency more than an urgent need to verify the veracity of the allegations beyond any iota of suspicion. No doubt, the crime, if it is conclusively established, is an aggravated offence that needs the most severe punishment possible under the law of the land.
There can't be any two opinions on the need to preserve the sanctity of the temple and the religious customs and traditions that have to be meticulously adhered to as per religious texts and established conventions and practices. But, what is disturbing is the political cacophony around such a sensitive subject.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devastahnam (TTD) prepares an estimated three lakh laddus a day. Speaking to this author, Kandharapu Murali, honorary president of the TTD staff and workers union, said that meticulous procurement and testing procedures are followed in the purchase of the ghee and other ingredients used in the laddu and other offerings. Murali further claims that the laddu is prepared under the strict supervision of highly devoted Sri Vaishnava Brahmins.
However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a sensational allegation that animal fat was found in the ghee used for the preparation of the laddu.
Dismissing the allegations, the former CM and the YSR Congress leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called Naidu a “pathological and habitual liar” who “has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives and diverting the attention of the people from the failures of his government.’’
Strongly responding to Jagan’s statement, Naidu said, “What nonsense he is talking. Not even 100 days we have in government. You tell the policies, criticise my policy, and I'll answer what you have done, what I have done. But, you wanted to divert, but if you do so, more and more sentiments will hurt.”
Amidst such claims and counterclaims, the concern of the true devotees is that the truth should not be buried.
The deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has taken the controversy to a new level. "When people of no commitment and no value and no respect for the sanctity of the temple, if they take charge this is what happens...It is not just about Prasad, maybe liquor and non-veg were supplied, and people were having parties there...I think the Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board should be constituted. Maybe I will speak with my cabinet as well as the CM," he said.
Kalyan has even initiated an 11-day ‘Prayaschitta Diksha’ at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur on 22 September and vowed to fast for 11 days to seek forgiveness from the Lord. He also informed the public about his plans to visit Tirumala on 1 and 2 October for a personal darshan, where he will complete his atonement.
Thus, the Jana Sena chief's statement will revive the debate over freeing the Hindu religious structures from the control of the government. In fact, the ruling political parties, irrespective of colour, have been using the TTD as a political rehabilitation centre.
Meanwhile, TTD organised a Maha Shanti Homam in the wake of the laddu prasadam row.
The debate has even crossed over to the personal beliefs of individual leaders. Naidu has even invoked not just Jagan but even his father and former CM YS Rajashekhar Reddy into the debate. "During Rajashekhar Reddy, when he called 'yedu kondalu'(seven hills) as 'aidu kondalu'(five hills), I fought a lot. In such a sacred place, during the last five years, many un-sacred things were done and it was used for politics.”
In the past too, the TDP has targeted Jagan on his personal faith and linked it to the handling of religious institutions. While he was the CM, Jagan faced accusations of being complicit in the spate of attacks on Hindu temples.
Unlike his father, Jagan has never hidden his religious beliefs. His mother Vijayamma has campaigned during the elections carrying a copy of the Bible in her hands. Jagan publicly celebrated Christmas. Not that professing or practising personal religious beliefs is a crime in a secular State, but Jagan’s political rivals have used this opportunity to rake up Hindu majoritarian sentiments.
The TDP has even accused Jagan of favouring Christians during his regime, ie, of candidly supporting religious conversions. In a bid to counter this communal campaign, Jagan visited many Hindu temples and Hindu Swamijis.
Perhaps, in a strategic move, Jagan in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, "It is noteworthy that some of the current members of the TTD board are also affiliated to the BJP as well." Jagan may be attempting to reign in the state BJP which is joining forces with TDP and the Jana Sena in cornering the YSRCP over the alleged adulteration.
While the political acrimony will forgotten after some time, the hurt religious feelings will remain. Political rhetoric is taking precedence over thorough scientific investigation to verify the allegations. Failing to do so will only denigrate Hindu religious institutions in the public‘s view.
While political contestations are rather inevitable, the systemic issues in the administration of the holy shrine need to be addressed first. There is a potential risk to law and order if the issue is politicised owing to charged emotions. There is already an attack by BJP youth wing activists on the YSR Congress office. Communal harmony cannot be held hostage to political manoeuvring.
(Prof K Nageshwar is a senior political analyst, faculty member of Osmania University, and a former MLC. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)