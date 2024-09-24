Tirupati Laddu: Communal Harmony Can't Be Held Hostage to Political Manoeuvring

Notwithstanding the serious religious sensitivities associated with the alleged adulteration of laddus — the sacred prasad offered to devotees at Tirumala which is the abode of the most revered God, Lord Sri Venkateshwara — political parties are busy reaping political dividends by raking up emotions.

The alacrity with which politicians are making statements on such a sensitive issue indicates political expediency more than an urgent need to verify the veracity of the allegations beyond any iota of suspicion. No doubt, the crime, if it is conclusively established, is an aggravated offence that needs the most severe punishment possible under the law of the land.