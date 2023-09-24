'Winning MP & Chhattisgarh, BJP In for a Surprise in 2024’: Rahul Gandhi

During his speech, Gandhi also claimed said, "The Congress learnt a very important lesson in Karnataka that the BJP wins elections by distracting, and not allowing us to construct our narrative and so we fought the polls constructing our party's narrative."

He further spoke about communal slurs made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali.

"What you are seeing today, this gentlemen Mr Bidhuri and then suddenly Mr Nishikant Dubey, all this is the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the caste census. They know that the caste census is a fundamental thing that the people of India want and they don't want to have that discussion," Gandhi said.

"Every time we bring a point on the table, they use this type of stuff to distract us and we have learnt now how to deal with it," he added.