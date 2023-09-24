'Winning MP & Chhattisgarh, BJP In for a Surprise in 2024’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 24 September, said that his party will "certainly win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (assembly elections)".
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 24 September, said that his party will "certainly win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (assembly elections)".
Details: Speaking at Pratidin Media Network's Conclave, Gandhi said:
Gandhi further emphasised the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is working together for the upcoming elections and the "BJP is in for a surprise".
"We are adapting in a situation where the BJP controls the media. Don't think the opposition is not capable of adapting, we are adapting, we are working together, we are 60 percent of India's population. BJP is in for a surprise in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls)," he said.
During his speech, Gandhi also claimed said, "The Congress learnt a very important lesson in Karnataka that the BJP wins elections by distracting, and not allowing us to construct our narrative and so we fought the polls constructing our party's narrative."
He further spoke about communal slurs made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali.
"What you are seeing today, this gentlemen Mr Bidhuri and then suddenly Mr Nishikant Dubey, all this is the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the caste census. They know that the caste census is a fundamental thing that the people of India want and they don't want to have that discussion," Gandhi said.
"Every time we bring a point on the table, they use this type of stuff to distract us and we have learnt now how to deal with it," he added.
