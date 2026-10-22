RSS Chief's Vijayadashmi Speech: A Call to Save the Saffron Camp From Gen Z Fury

His laments for attacks on the RSS should arguably bring back the Ram Temple donation theft row in the spotlight. The Ram Temple Trust consisted mostly of members who have been in the leadership roles of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the RSS.

Champat Rai, who was in the eye of the storm, has been a powerful face of the VHP. The RSS’s own Suresh ‘Bhaiyaji’ Joshi, former joint general secretary of the outfit, quit his role as “palak” (patron) after the donation theft row erupted.

The RSS’ links to the functioning of the Ram Temple Trust, thus, are too revealing for Bhagwat to gain any credibility that his organisation has no association with the incidents for which the outfit is being targeted.

In over 12 years of the Modi-led government, the RSS has also come under scrutiny for gaining from the power. The construction of its massive headquarters in Jhandewalan in Delhi often is a subject of social media commentary.

The RSS influence in India’s education sector is widely commented upon, too. In substance, Bhagwat’s laborious claims that the RSS has nothing to do with the functioning of the government seem cosmetic.