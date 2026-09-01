Is Mohan Bhagwat's Lament Against ‘Me, Myself’ Politics a Message for Modi?

“…change is not happening through politics alone. I am sorry to say, but politics has largely become a game of self-interest,” Bhagwat remarked, as he spoke at the MSG, New York during the ‘One World, One Humanity’ conference.

The RSS chief further qualified his comments, saying that “… wherever there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution, ‘we’ and ‘ours’ is the only solution.”

One could argue that the RSS chief was referring to world leaders in the context of unresolved global conflicts. But it may be emphasised that Bhagwat underlined the inadequacies of politics in bringing about changes while highlighting interventions that “we’ve already begun" directly through “society”.

Favouring the “we, ours” approach as a way to achieve solutions, Bhagwat appeared to make his preference clear for collective leadership.