Escalate or Back Down? SIR Protests Leave the Modi Govt with No Easy Exit

Thus, Modi conceded in at least four cases — the farmers’ agitation by taking back three contentious farm laws, withdrawing amendments to prevention of atrocities against SCs and STs, taking back amendments to land acquisition law, and sacking Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on pressure of the CJP protests.

Yet, Modi-led dispensation has left the street raging with crisis in cases such as Manipur, Ladakh agitation, and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The remoteness of Ladakh and Manipur gave the Modi-led government reprieve despite unresolved and prolonged protests. The COVID pandemic brought down curtains on the CAA protests, while the BJP spun off a polarising narrative.

In the case of the SIR protests, Modi seems to be sensing that the scope of political engagement is zero, as the Congress has taken the lead position. The CJP stirs worry in the ruling dispensation, for the outfit rallies the youth.

To deal with the CJP, Modi is banking on the strategy to trap its leaders into the police maze. For the students’ unions, the strategy appears clear to give a free hand to the police and paramilitary security forces for a crackdown, to not repeat the 20 July events but at the same time raise the cost of street protest for the youth.