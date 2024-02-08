Is Modi’s Confidence About Winning 400+ Seats Misplaced or Can He Walk the Talk?

Elections in Assam and Punjab were held a year later due to disturbances in these states where the party won another 10 seats, taking its tally to 414. Incidentally, the Congress had also recorded its highest vote share of 48.1% in the same year.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP contested 435 seats. The exodus of allies in Punjab and Tamil Nadu could force it to contest another 25-35 odd seats. However, from these states, it is unlikely to win many of these.

The party was a runner-up in 31 seats in 2019. Only in one seat in Odisha did it lose by a margin of less than 5%, but in the other seats, it lost out badly. 14 of these seats are in Kerala where the main contest is between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Fund (UDF). So, not much scope can be seen there as well.

Eight of these seats are in Telangana where the Congress has formed a government recently. The party hopes it could benefit from the weakening of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), but the fact that it's a national election could very well make it a Congress vs BJP contest. At best, it could emerge as a runner-up as the loss margins are huge.