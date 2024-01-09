Will PM Narendra Modi Contest From Tamil Nadu? Here Are the Pros & Cons

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu last week, the speculation that the PM may contest the Lok Sabha polls from a seat in the southern state is gaining more traction.

"If PM Modi contests from a seat in Tamil Nadu, he is guaranteed to win. People in Tamil Nadu are emotional. They will respond positively once they see that the PM wants to make the state his political home," a former BJP Assembly candidate from Tamil Nadu told The Quint, adding that the move could open the floodgates for the BJP in the state.

Speaking to The Quint, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "If he contests from TN, it will be very good. People are aware that the only leader in India today is Narendra Modi. We welcome if he is contesting from Tamil Nadu and it will be a huge victory for us".

However, the leader added that "there is no official word on this. There is only a media speculation."