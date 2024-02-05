Reading the Subtext of Honouring Advani Days After the Ram Mandir's Consecration

The populace must ponder: Does honouring Advani signify a validation of past ideologies that perpetuated division and discord?
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani not only resonates with political significance, but also has profound implications for the ideological landscape of India.
Yet, the timing of this announcement cannot be overlooked, that is, mere weeks after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Advani's pivotal role as the architect of not only today's BJP but also the contentious Mandir underscores the political undercurrents that are at play.
Undoubtedly, this move signals the BJP's unyielding commitment to advancing their brand of Hindutva, with the Ram Mandir narrative poised to dominate the discourse leading up to the 2024 general election. While it stands as a symbolic triumph for the saffron party, it beckons us to question whether such recognition truly aligns with the principles of inclusivity and pluralism that define our diverse nation.
In this pivotal moment, the Bharat Ratna becomes more than just a symbol of individual merit; it becomes a reflection of our collective values and aspirations as a nation. As citizens, we must demand accountability from our leaders and ensure that our highest honours reflect the ethos of unity in diversity that defines India. The conferral of the Bharat Ratna upon Advani should serve not only as a moment of reflection on our past but also as a call to action for a future built on the pillars of inclusivity, tolerance, and mutual respect.
Like a titan etched in India's political tapestry, L K Advani casts a long shadow over the contemporary BJP. Revered as the "architect of the modern BJP," his strategic acumen and unwavering dedication shaped the party's identity and trajectory. Advani, the "father of today's BJP," isn't just a figurehead; he embodies the party's transformation from a nascent right-wing force to a formidable political powerhouse.
From the rath yatra of 1990, which galvanised masses and brought Hindutva to the forefront, to his role in the Ram Mandir movement, Advani masterfully intertwined religious identity with national pride. His legacy is inextricably linked to the BJP's rise, a testament to his foresight in harnessing cultural symbolism and his relentless pursuit of a political voice for Hindutva. Advani's leadership and ideological fervor continue to guide the BJP through the complexities of Indian politics, solidifying his position as the colossus who shaped the party's destiny.
This is why Bharat Ratna to Advani is PM Narendra Modi's tribute to the founder of Ram Mandir Andolan, the narrative that will play a central role in the BJP's 2024 general elections.
Lal Krishna Advani's name evokes not admiration but a stark reminder of the divisive politics that have marred India for decades.
His rise to power mirrors the emergence of Hinduism, an ideology that has fueled religious animosity and fractured the social fabric. As the architect of the Ram Mandir movement, Advani unleashed a wave of religious fervor, creating a polarised landscape where "us" battled "them."
His brand of politics weaponised faith, prioritising Hinduism over everything else. The Ram Mandir campaign, orchestrated under his watch, sowed seeds of discord that continue to germinate today. Advani's legacy serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of politicizing religion. His rhetoric cultivated fear and suspicion, turning communities into pawns in a power play.
We must acknowledge the uncomfortable truth: Advani's legacy is deeply intertwined with the politics of hate and division. As we look back, we must learn from the past and commit to a future built on respect and inclusivity. Only then can we truly heal the wounds that Advani's legacy has inflicted and become a united nation once more.
The Bharat Ratna for Advani isn't just an award; it's a saffron sash, binding him to the RSS—the puppeteer pulling the strings of his legacy. Forget celebrating an individual; this is a coronation for an ideology. At the end of the day, this award echoes the triumphant chant of Hindutva, the force that fueled Advani's every move.
This medal isn't for Advani's years in power; it's an endorsement of the saffron chariot he steered, each glint reflecting the whispered "Jai Hindutva," a chilling ode to the RSS's growing shadow over India's soul.
This isn't about a man; it's about an ideology cloaking itself in the nation's most prestigious garb. As India applauds Advani, it unwittingly applauds the very hand that moulded him. This isn't just a reward; it's Hindutva finding its rightful place at the high table of national respect. But amidst the applause, listen closely. Do you hear the faint but growing chorus of saffron dreams finally coming true? Or is it the unease of a nation unwittingly embracing an ideology that divides?
The Bharat Ratna may adorn a single chest, but the echo of its impact resonates far beyond one man. It's a turning point, a moment etched in history where ideology usurped individual merit. And as the echoes fade, the question lingers: Did we just crown a man or an ideology?
The BJP has seamlessly threaded the symbolic needle from the sacred consecration of Ram Lalla to the grand announcement of Bharat Ratna for the chief architect of the Ram Mandir Andolan, L K Advani. This meticulously choreographed sequence serves as the overture, setting the resonant tone for the political symphony that is the upcoming 2024 general election.
The resonance is clear: the BJP's strategic maneuver is akin to a triumphant proclamation that the battleground of the 2024 elections will be carved out on the bedrock of Hindutva, nationalism, and the towering achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This orchestrated sequence is not merely a chronological coincidence but a meticulously crafted narrative, signaling to the electorate that the impending electoral saga will be one dominated by the triumvirate of Hindutva ideology, a resounding sense of nationalism, and the laudable accomplishments under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
The choice to honor Advani, the visionary behind the Ram Mandir movement, underscores the party's commitment to its ideological roots.
As the nation eagerly awaits the political crescendo of 2024, the BJP has unfurled its ideological standard high, daringly asserting that this electoral chapter will be etched in the indelible ink of Hindutva, resonant nationalism, and the transformative legacy of Prime Minister Modi. The stage is set, and the party's symphony for 2024 is poised to echo the triumphant chords of Hindutva and the nation's collective pride.
[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.) This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
