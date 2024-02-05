Reading the Subtext of Honouring Advani Days After the Ram Mandir's Consecration

Lal Krishna Advani's name evokes not admiration but a stark reminder of the divisive politics that have marred India for decades.

His rise to power mirrors the emergence of Hinduism, an ideology that has fueled religious animosity and fractured the social fabric. As the architect of the Ram Mandir movement, Advani unleashed a wave of religious fervor, creating a polarised landscape where "us" battled "them."

His brand of politics weaponised faith, prioritising Hinduism over everything else. The Ram Mandir campaign, orchestrated under his watch, sowed seeds of discord that continue to germinate today. Advani's legacy serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of politicizing religion. His rhetoric cultivated fear and suspicion, turning communities into pawns in a power play.

We must acknowledge the uncomfortable truth: Advani's legacy is deeply intertwined with the politics of hate and division. As we look back, we must learn from the past and commit to a future built on respect and inclusivity. Only then can we truly heal the wounds that Advani's legacy has inflicted and become a united nation once more.