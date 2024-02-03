‘One of the Most Respected Statesmen’: PM Announces Bharat Ratna for LK Advani

BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, 96, who propelled the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s, will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, 3 February.

"I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).