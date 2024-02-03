‘One of the Most Respected Statesmen’: PM Announces Bharat Ratna for LK Advani

PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for LK Advani.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, 96, who propelled the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s, will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, 3 February.
"I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India. Recently, the award was also bestowed upon former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur (posthumously).
Commending Advani's work from "grassroots to serving the nation as Deputy Prime Minister," the PM added:
Apart from heading several ministries, Advani had served as the Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
He has been a member of both Houses of the Parliament between 1970 and 2019.
Extending his greetings, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The decision to honor the Bharat Ratna to respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani, founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, source of inspiration for countless workers and former Deputy Prime Minister, is in recognition of his decades of service, commitment and unwavering commitment towards the integrity of the nation in public life and political career."
"We thank PM Modi for this decision which has made people of the country and every BJP worker happy. Advani ji played a great role in laying the foundation of the party (BJP) to taking it where it is today," added BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, as per PTI.
Echoing the statements, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha also added, "This is a matter of pride for the country. To understand the greatness of Advani ji's personality, a comprehensive approach is necessary. He has been a participant in every struggle which has given identity to us nationalists."
