India Helped Build the UN’s Anti-Racism Treaty. Why Is It Rejecting Its Review?

The Committee's findings, comprehensive as they are, will change little to nothing on the ground as they are not binding, and India has already rejected it. The irony can’t be missed. A state that negotiated and shaped this Convention, and now evades the obligations and opt out of the very architecture of accountability it once helped build.

The next periodic report is due in January 2030. Whether India meets that deadline, or lets another decade pass in silence, remains to be seen. Until then, will the abuses catalogued in this report continue unchecked? Will the Committee be made to wait for another couple of decades for the next review? We don’t know.

But hope is powerful. It has driven this democracy through the colonial era, post-emergency period and will do so even now. Let’s hope that the Indian judiciary, which often deals with the issues dealt with in these comprehensive concluding observations, considers incorporating the language in its judgments, reminding us of India’s role in the drafting of the CERD Convention.

It is time for the NHRC, just before its alteration on accreditation that is to take place in November 2026 by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), to take efforts to undertake the translation of India’s reports to the Committee of 1994, 2006, and 2023 and publish them along with the corresponding and contradicting concluding observations as consistently recommended by the Committee.

Using its powers to review laws, the FCRA 2026 and many other laws referred by the Committee require to be urgently reviewed by a competent expert committee. As a key player at the international affairs and a crucial contributor to the convention, India must start listening to the committee, not just to abide by international law, but also to stay true to the constitutional promise of this soil.

(Henri Tiphagne is a senior human rights lawyer and the Executive Director of People's Watch, a human rights organisation based in Tamil Nadu. Edgar Kaiser is a human rights lawyer at People’s Watch. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)