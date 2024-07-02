Horrors of Mob Violence in West Bengal Point Toward Growing Vigilante Justice

In a gruesome case in central Kolkata this week, a youth was forcibly picked up from the street by students of a hostel on suspicion of being a mobile thief.

The youth was allegedly locked up in the hostel and mercilessly assaulted with hockey sticks, cricket bats, and other weapons till locals intervened and the police broke through the locked gates.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Police have reportedly arrested 14 inmates of the hostel and booked them under murder charges.

Moreover, Chopra was not far away from Bamangola in Malda district, where one would recall, just a year ago in July 2023, two tribal women were stripped in a local market and beaten up by a mob on alleged charges of shoplifting.

To add salt to injury, the police had taken the two victims in custody before the judiciary finally intervened and set them free.

A subsequent investigation proved the charge against the two women wrong and the court then ordered punitive action against the police for wrongful custody of the two tribal women.

Just days before the Chopra incident in a post-Lok Sabha election analysis meet, Mamata Banerjee had been verbally “flogging” her own elected party leaders, councillors, cadres, and part of the state administration for failing to deliver services and live up to the expectations of the people.