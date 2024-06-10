BJP's Poor Show in West Bengal: Why Loyalists Are at Loggerheads With Leadership

"Conspiracies and backbiting are nothing but a part of politics. I take them that way. Despite that, I worked hard enough but was not able to win. Those who decided to field me from Bardhaman-Durgapur will be able to explain. Many workers were not out in the field," Ghosh told The Quint.

A former MP from the Medinipur constituency (which was considered a stronghold of the BJP), Ghosh was removed from his position as the BJP Bengal unit's president in 2021 after the party failed to win against the TMC in the Assembly elections. He was then moved from his Medinipur seat, which the TMC regained in the 2021 election, to Bardhaman-Durgapur, where he replaced outgoing MP SS Ahluwalia.

The latter, in turn, was moved to his home turf of Asansol, where he lost to TMC's Shatrughan Sinha. The party's sitting MLA from Asansol Dakshin, Agnimitra Paul replaced Ghosh in Medinipur. All three BJP candidates were defeated by the TMC candidates in the recently concluded polls.

Ghosh further told The Quint that the saffron party's growth in the state has stagnated since the 2021 Assembly elections when the party won 77 seats.

"There has been no proper introspection within the BJP after the 2021 Assembly election drubbing. No one was held responsible for the loss. There has to be introspection now in order to avoid such a situation in 2026 when the state goes to polls again. Over the last five years, the party, instead of growing in West Bengal, has shrunk," he alleged.

Political analyst Maidul Islam explained to The Quint,