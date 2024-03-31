History Matters | March 1974: When 'Chipko' Became A Global Phenomenon

1974 was a very turbulent year for India. Repeated crop failures had created near famine-like conditions as the food shortage crisis worsened. In a previous column in this series, the authors highlighted how Indira Gandhi had “nationalised” the food grains trade to fix the shortage. The reuse happened.

By then, students in Gujarat and Bihar had raised the banner of revolt and Jai Prakash Narain had declared Total Revolution. Amidst these tumultuous developments, a revolt by a handful of women in a remote village in Uttarakhand failed to get enough media attention. But that was not for long. In a short span, this brave attempt by women to protect their forests and trees from marauding contractors grabbed global headlines and became famous as the Chipko Movement.