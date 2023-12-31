December, IT, and Y2K: How Indian Techies Seized an Opportunity of a Lifetime

The authors have been intrigued by two questions: what are the reasons for the phenomenal success of information technology companies in India when the country has been a laggard when it comes to manufacturing? The second question is: what next?

The answer to the first question is both simple and complicated. One of the most profoundly insightful jokes goes something like this: Indian IT is a success story because it became a success before the government could make policies and stifle it! There is a lot of truth in that joke.

Socialist economic policies and discretionary powers given to political and bureaucrats since the 1950s had shackled and enslaved entrepreneurship in India. In many ways, it is still shackled. Almost all the information technology companies started taking their baby steps in the 1980s by which time all sensible Indians had realised that the old socialist policies of command and control had to go for India to grow.

Thanks to a balance of payments crisis and near bankruptcy in 1990-91, the government did dismantle the notorious “license-permit” raj in 1991. That kind of coincided with an explosion in technological advances globally in the information technology sector. But government “policies” did help.