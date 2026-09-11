Vikram's Murder Isn't Just 'Senseless' Violence. It’s a Symptom of a Lonely City

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old guitarist and music teacher from Manipur, succumbed after an alleged assault below his Southeast Delhi home, reportedly for objecting to late-night shouting and disturbance.

Official procedures began—the police registered a murder case and apprehended suspects. The investigation must now move with speed, clarity and an unblinking sense of consequence.

It is ironic and reflects an X-ray of civic decay, that a musician who turned sound into music was beaten into silence for asking for silence. Noise parades as entitlement, and a plea for peace is heard as provocation. The assailants' anger wears a costume of power, and fearing the consequences of supporting the victim, people remain silent behind closed doors.