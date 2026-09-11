Vikram's Murder Isn't Just 'Senseless' Violence. It’s a Symptom of a Lonely City

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Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old guitarist and music teacher from Manipur, succumbed after an alleged assault below his Southeast Delhi home, reportedly for objecting to late-night shouting and disturbance.
Official procedures began—the police registered a murder case and apprehended suspects. The investigation must now move with speed, clarity and an unblinking sense of consequence.
It is ironic and reflects an X-ray of civic decay, that a musician who turned sound into music was beaten into silence for asking for silence. Noise parades as entitlement, and a plea for peace is heard as provocation. The assailants' anger wears a costume of power, and fearing the consequences of supporting the victim, people remain silent behind closed doors.
In Rashomon, Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's great film about truth, fear, and human frailty, several men seek refuge from rain beneath an old city gate. The gate still stands, but has long ceased to protect anyone. Broken, abandoned and scoured hollow by time, it gives them a roof but neither safety nor clarity.
Delhi's neighbourhoods are India's Rashomon-ruined gates. They bristle with an armoury of protection—gates, guards, cameras, biometric entries, resident welfare associations (RWAs), surveillance screens, and patrols. Nevertheless, this elaborate grammar of safety is often only a false ceiling above fear. Beneath it, a resident can still stand unprotected at the doorstep.
Indian citizens remember delivery apps and security agencies, but not always the name across the landing. An argument rises, a group gathers, menace roughens the air, and then the small, fatal arithmetic comes to mind: what will involvement in trying to stop it cost the victim? At that moment, the gate remains locked, the camera keeps recording, and shelter disappears.
The fear is real—that menace can turn on anyone who intervenes, and thus civic life is reduced to reckless heroism or total withdrawal. Yes, between those extremes lies the necessary work of courage required by the neighbour—calling the police before violence crests, informing a residents' group, and refusing to disappear behind a locked door.
After public violence, India and its neighbours ask, almost by reflex, "Was there CCTV?" The question is necessary. Footage can preserve evidence, trace movement, and strengthen an investigation. In Vikram's case, Delhi Police have said CCTV footage is under examination.
It archives the suffering but does not call for help, interrupt a blow, or become the neighbour. It is a cold instrument of the surveillance age, allowing citizens to mistake recording for responsibility and spectatorship for concern.
Vikram's case requires prompt, rigorous, and conclusive investigation. However, certain truths must remain beyond negotiation. A citizen has the right to object to nuisance outside a home, and Vikram's request for quiet was not provocation. A disagreement is not a licence for a beating.
Moral numbness has its own routine, it drafts explanations before it accepts responsibility.
Vikram's killing summons another image—the waiting citizens of India. In Waiting for Godot, the celebrated play by Nobel Prize-winning writer Samuel Beckett, two men stand beneath a bare tree in a barren landscape, waiting for a figure expected but never arriving; time passes, and words circle, but nothing changes. The waiting becomes the existence of life.
Has the Indian citizen made a similar ritual of waiting? Not for one absent man, but for the first decisive act that might break the spell of numbness. After a killing, citizens wait for police action, a swift legal process, official responsibility, and television outrage. Nonetheless, the next tragedy often arrives before the last has found an ending, and the waiting goes on.
This waiting is crowded with rituals, condolences, candlelight marches, studio debates, hashtags and public grief. But little shifts. The wheel turns, and the waiting goes on. Public feeling is brief, scattered and easily redirected to the next event. For grief has become consumable, and there is just numbness of existence.
In a country accustomed to repeated violence, waiting is an arrangement that protects the violent.
To call such killings "senseless" registers shock, but obscures the social logic from which violence grows. A society does not turn cruel by accident. Cruelty is built from small permissions such as an insult excused, a threat ignored, a crowd emboldened, a neighbour looking away. Each seems minor; together, they pave the road to brutality.
Vikram's killing should unsettle every citizen because its pattern is becoming familiar. The same impulse surfaces in road rage, domestic violence, caste humiliation, communal threats, attacks on migrants, harassment of women, and political intimidation. Although issues and scenery shift, habits endure. Someone decides another person's dignity is expendable, while others learn to tolerate that decision.
The capital holds the country in miniature, where private security meets public fear; polished infrastructure beside exhausted citizenship; elite speech beside street-level impunity. Gates rise everywhere, yet shelter recedes. Fear moves freely through a country that fortifies its homes while leaving its people unprotected.
That is how brutality becomes ordinary. Not because an entire society suddenly becomes violent, but because the boundaries of what it is prepared to tolerate keep moving.
Vikram's Manipuri identity deepens the moral meaning of his death. Since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, lives have been lost, families displaced, homes burnt, and faith in public institutions steadily scorched away. However, the nation remains silent, and Manipur enters the national imagination as an intermittent flicker through an information blackout—one unbearable image, a brief outrage, a political exchange, then silence.
For many people from Manipur and the wider Northeast, Delhi is a city of possibility, but a shadow remains—the experience of being treated as foreign in one's own country. And Vikram came from a region whose anguish has repeatedly been exiled from national feeling. He then died in the capital after allegedly objecting to noise outside his home.
Highlighting the metaphor's severity, Manipur asks the country to hear its suffering; a musician asks men to lower their voices. Both appeals too often meet dismissal, indifference, or force.
Vikram is not a convenient symbol to be briefly mourned and then forgotten. He was a musician, teacher, son and member of a community. His family deserves justice and accountability, just as Manipur, Manipuri and Northeast communities deserve more than ceremonial sympathy.
Regardless, the ruined gate need not be the final image. In Kurosawa's Rashomon, amid stories of deceit and cruelty, a fragile possibility survives— human beings remain capable of care. That slender thread is an answer to public cynicism, not because it promises rescue, but because it refuses to abandon another person to the rain.
Vikram's killing exposes a wider numbness. The citizen must stop waiting. Responsibility begins before a crowd becomes a mob—a neighbour who notices, a witness who calls, a residents' group that acts, a refusal to treat drunkenness as an alibi. Vikram could have remained upstairs. Instead, he stood at the threshold of a larger question: what has happened to the Indian citizen's capacity to hear another human being?
The country cannot wait beneath a barren tree for a rescuer who will never come. Nor can it shelter beneath a ruined gate while rain enters through every crack. Law, policing and institutions are indispensable, but shelter must also be rebuilt through the daily discipline of recognising another person's fear as a shared responsibility.
Vikram asked for quiet, and the answer cannot be silence.
(Navina Jafa is a cultural activist, classical Kathak dancer, and independent cultural historian who writes on the intersections of culture, politics, and social issues. She is also an expert in heritage tourism and cultural-skills mapping. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)