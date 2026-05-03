NHRC’s Blind Spot on Mob Lynchings—And HC Judge Who Finally Said it Out Loud

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In a striking display of judicial divergence, the Allahabad High Court recently found itself grappling with an extraordinary split over the operational priorities of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

While a division bench convened to hear a petition concerning state-funded madrasas, the real flashpoint emerged not from the facts of the case itself, but from a scathing critique levelled by one judge against the country’s apex human rights body.