‘Chinky’, ‘Chinese’: The Everyday Racism Faced by People from Northeast India

When we judge someone based on their looks, clothing, or food habits; consider them inferior; make racial remarks; or form prejudiced assumptions about them, this is what is known as othering.

The young women from Arunachal Pradesh say that what happened to them was not a random incident but an attack on their identity.

In this episode of “Janab Aise Kaise,” we explore the issue of discrimination faced by people from Northeast India. We will also introduce you to some individuals from the region who have personally experienced such prejudice.