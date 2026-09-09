Manipuri Musician Killed in Delhi Was Threatened By Accused Before, FIR Says

advertisement
Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, was beaten to death in Delhi on the night of 6 September 2026 after objecting to noise outside his residence. The incident occurred in Kilokari village, where Singh lived with his family. Police have arrested seven men and detained a minor in connection with the case. The FIR states that Singh had previously been threatened by some of the accused before the fatal assault.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR lodged at Sunlight Colony police station records that Singh told his son, Yaiphaba, while being taken to the hospital, that the men who attacked him had earlier threatened him after he objected to disturbances near their home. Singh identified the attackers as individuals associated with a dhaba outside their building.
As highlighted by Maktoob Media, Singh was assaulted after he stepped out to ask a group of delivery workers and dhaba staffers to reduce noise levels. The altercation escalated, resulting in Singh sustaining serious injuries. He was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, where he succumbed to haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Singh’s son stated in the police complaint that his father had previously been threatened by some of the same individuals when he objected to their noise. The FIR further details that Singh was chased up the stairwell and assaulted outside his apartment door, where his son witnessed the attack and raised an alarm, prompting the assailants to flee.
Colleagues and friends described Singh as a kind and helpful person who never argued with anyone. He was a pioneering guitarist in Manipur’s early rock scene and had spent years teaching and mentoring young musicians in Delhi. His death has been described as a significant loss to the music community.
Police have registered the case under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses murder by a group of five or more persons acting in concert, and Section 3(5), relating to acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention as details emerged. Seven adults and one juvenile have been apprehended, with four of the accused working at Saini Dhaba and others employed at nearby eateries and food delivery services.
Community members from Manipur and the broader Northeast region held a candlelight march in Delhi, demanding justice and highlighting concerns about discrimination and safety for people from the Northeast living in the capital following reports. Civil society organisations have called for a thorough investigation and for the incident not to be viewed in isolation, citing ongoing issues of racial discrimination.
“He was always kind, helpful and could really light up a room. It (his death) is a terrible loss,” said a colleague, reflecting the sentiments of many in the music and Northeast communities.
Political leaders, including Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, have urged Delhi authorities to ensure a high-level investigation and reinforced security for Northeast residents as coverage revealed. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also emphasised that the safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable.
Further analysis showed that the incident has reignited discussions about the treatment of Northeast communities in metropolitan cities and the need for systemic changes to address discrimination and violence in the aftermath.
“This attack had made people from the northeast once again ask if they are safe in this ‘newly developed India’,” said rights activist Binalakshmi Nepram.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.