Who is a Voter in Manipur? The Hurdles to Electoral Accuracy in a Conflict State

Homes burn, families flee with little notice, educational certificates and identity documents disappear with belongings left behind, and official records gradually diverge from lived experience.

The difficulties are compounded by long-standing indigenous-naming practices and variations in transliteration that have historically coexisted with citizenship but may acquire greater administrative significance during the SIR exercise.

The practical implications of these altered conditions did not escape the electoral administration itself. Election officials reportedly sought guidance from the Election Commission on how house-to-house verification should proceed in villages that had been abandoned and how photographs of homes should be uploaded where many structures had been destroyed.

Verification presumes that a home continues to exist as a stable point of contact between citizen and the state. Once conflict has dissolved that assumption, the administrative routine upon which electoral integrity depends begins to encounter circumstances it was never designed to address.

None of this diminishes the constitutional obligation to maintain an accurate electoral roll. The Election Commission is entirely right to insist that no eligible citizen should be excluded while no ineligible name should remain on the register. The constitutional challenge does not arise because the objective is mistaken; it arises because the administrative facts through which that objective is pursued no longer correspond, in many parts of the state, to the realities within which citizens now live.

The Supreme Court recently observed that democracy is "not only a story of voting, but also of identifying the persons entitled to participate." That observation captures an enduring constitutional truth. Manipur does not invite us to abandon it.

Instead, it asks a prior question that extends well beyond the Special Intensive Revision itself. How should a democracy identify eligible citizens when the ordinary facts through which citizenship is administratively recognised no longer describe the world that conflict has left behind?