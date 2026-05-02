As Manipur Violence Turns 3, Nation's Silence Hangs as Heavy as the Divide

The ethnic and religious partition of Manipur, enforced by buffer zones and armed checkpoints, has hardened into a quasi-permanent geography of separation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have seen this in his one visit.

It remains visible on the national highway between Imphal and Churachandpur, monitored by temporary checkpoints: a Meitei women’s group, armed young Meitei men, the Manipur police, Assam Rifles, CRPF, SSB and BSF, battle-ready soldiers of the Indian Army, another SSB-CRPF post, and finally the unofficial post of Kuki armed youth.

Through all of this, the Government of India has shown that Manipur is not on the top of its agenda.

What Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered in the fourth year is the redeployment of more CRPF battalions, battle-hardened from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, where he declared on 31 March 2026 that the Maoist insurgency had ended after six decades.

Shah promised these forces would end insurgency in the North East hills before the 2029 general elections in what he called “a golden age for internal security”. He did not say how boots on the ground would produce political mediation, accountability, and constitutional guarantees demanded by both ethnic groups in this local civil war.

More CRPF battalions were present in Manipur on 3 May 2023 than in most Indian states. They did not stop the burning of 300 churches or prevent the looting of police armouries. The commanders of Arambai Tenggol, the Meitei private muscle power, remained free.