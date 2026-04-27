West Bengal SIR: 50% voters 'deleted' in 5 districts where Mamata won 110 seats

West Bengal 2021 elections saw BJP secure more votes than TMC in seven districts — Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Bankura, and Purba Medinipur — where relatively fewer ineligible voters were found in the electoral rolls (under scrutiny).

These seven BJP-influenced districts together account for only 2.64 lakh voters (around 10% of the state total) being declared ineligible.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar recorded the lowest deletions: The Darjeeling district has 5 seats, out of which TMC directly contested 3 seats (Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa) in 2021 and left the remaining 2 seats to its alliance partners.

Kalimpong has only one seat, where TMC did not field its own candidate.

Alipurduar district has 5 seats, all of which were contested by TMC, but the party finished second in every seat. BJP registered a one-sided clean sweep in all three districts.