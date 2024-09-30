Manipur CMO's '900' Kuki Militants 'Input' Fiasco Exposes Blatant Abuse of Power

Predictably, the CM’s office intelligence ‘input’ which explicitly castigated armed 'Kuki militants' as the source of ‘threat’ immediately feeds into a familiar pattern of a trumped-up misinformation campaign and a deeply problematic narrative that is conveniently used to whip up communal frenzy among the pliable section of Meitei society. The selective targeting and maligning of the Kuki militant ‘infiltrators’ not only as the gravest threat to Meitei society but also as a ‘national security threat’ could not have come out sharper as a result.

Had the CMO's concern been a genuine one, the widely reported large-scale cross-over of proscribed Meitei armed organisations into the valley areas from Myanmar and their direct involvement in perpetuating this violence against the tribal Kuki-Zomi-Hmar would have drawn more serious attention and a coordinated response from the political and security establishment by now. By turning a blind eye to the widely reported involvement of armed groups like the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) in attacking the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages across the ‘buffer zones’ and who, for their crave for popular support, openly wear their badges and drape themselves in camouflage police uniforms, the Chief Minister and his office—and for that matter the Security Advisor—have completely lost their credibility, compromised their constitutional oath and commitments, and made their positions highly untenable.

The large-scale collusion of proscribed Meitei armed groups with the Arambai Tenggol and the Manipur police which has been widely reported in the media since the beginning of this violence last year suggests that the ‘national security’ gain obtained in the aftermath of ‘Operation All Clear’ jointly launched by the security forces in 2004 to flush out proscribed Meitei armed organisations from Sajik Tampak and the valley areas have been neutralised under the nose of the current political dispensation. The reported use of improvised explosive devices (IED) by the UNLF, one of these proscribed armed militants, in what is now known as Pherzawl district way back in 2005-06 where many tribals were trapped and killed in IED explosions demonstrated the access that these militants have to sophisticated weapons and armoury within and across the Indo-Myanmar border.

This and the ease with which the People Liberation Army (PLA), another proscribed Meitei armed group, ambushed the military convoy of the Assam Rifles in November 2021 in Siahken, just a couple of kilometres away from the Indo-Myanmar border, and killed with impunity five of its personnel, including Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and son, should still etch in our memory as a stark reminder that the unmistakable source of national security threat lies somewhere else across the Indo-Myanmar border. The recovery of a large cache of ‘arms and ammunition with war-like stores’ from the twelve KYKL cadres apprehended by the Spear Corps at Itham village in East Imphal district on 24 June 2023 demonstrated beyond doubt the unequal access that these militants have to sophisticated weapons and armoury.