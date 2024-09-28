Manipur: The '900 Kuki Militants' Mystery and Withdrawn 'Intelligence'

Fast-forward to 25 September the DGP and the Security Adviser, issued a joint statement and clarified, that [the input] regarding the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants “…was verified from different quarters and it could not be substantiated on ground. There is no basis currently to believe in any such input... [the public] are advised not to believe in rumours or unverified information...” Just a few hours after the joint statement was circulated, the Secretary to the CM, had also sent a written communication to inter alia the Security Adviser and the DGP, that “it is now ascertained that the possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard.” Curiously — the joint statement by the two top-ranking officials within the security establishment in Manipur, carefully fails to mention the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as the original source of “the input”.

Two events that occurred in the interregnum between when the intelligence input was first shared on 16 September by the CMO and withdrawn on 25 September require closer dissection. The Security Adviser held a press conference in Imphal on 21 September where he validated the intelligence inputs of the entry of 900 Kuki militants on 28 September as “100% correct unless it is proven wrong”. He went a step further and claimed that the “intelligence input” was discussed in a meeting of the multi-agency Strategy and Operations Group of the Unified Command, which also has representatives from the 57 Mountain Division HQs of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles.