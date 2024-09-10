'Devoted Soldier, Father': Kuki Ex-Army Man Crosses Manipur Buffer Zone, Killed

A former havaldar in the mechanised infantry of the Assam Regiment, Limkholal Mate of Motbung Saron Veng village in Kangpokpi district knew the risks of going to Shantipur village in Kanglatongbi in Manipur's Imphal West district.

But his wife needed medicines – and his under-construction house needed hardware supplies. So, he left in his Scorpio for Shantipur, an area populated by Nepalis, around 5 pm on Sunday, 8 September.

His wife and children waited all evening for him to come back, but he didn't.