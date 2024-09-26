Security Officials Say Manipur CMO's 900 Kuki Militants Intel Not Substantiated

Days after an intelligence input that "900 trained Kuki militants" had infiltrated from Myanmar "to carry out attacks against Meiteis" on 28 September, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said that the input "could not be substantiated on the ground."

In a joint press release (accessed by The Quint) on Thursday, 26 September, the Security Advisor and the DGP acknowledged that "there is no basis currently to believe in any such input".

They added that the input had been "verified from different quarters".

"However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect lives and properties of all citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised to not believe in any rumours or unverified information," the statement further said.