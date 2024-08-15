'Mob Came To Tamper Evidence': How Violence Broke Out During Kolkata Protest

"They pushed through the barricades and the police never tried to stop them. They just verbally asked them to go away but didn’t attempt to physically prevent them from entering," added another housestaff doctor who didn't want to be named.

Speaking to the Quint, he said that the mob was running amok and shouting slogans such as 'We want justice' just so that they could "disguise" themselves as protesters.

"They vandalised the podium on which the protest was taking place and set fire to the newborn care unit as well. They had mainly come to vandalise the crime scene, which is located inside the chest department," he added.

Initial news reports suggested that the crime scene and all evidence within it had been destroyed. However, speaking to the press, the Kolkata Police said that the crime scene was in fact locked up and was not disturbed.