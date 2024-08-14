Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Slam 'Scapegoat Arrest, Mishandling of Probe'

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on the night of 9 August and booked under sections 64 (rape) and 103/1 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Roy, described in local media as a vagrant with a history of crime and a penchant for violent pornography, and even an affiliation to the local police, was allegedly caught on CCTV on the premises around the time the brutal attack was likely committed.

The deceased's family as well as protesting doctors at the hospital believe there's more to it.

Her parents filed a plea with the Kolkata High Court to transfer the case investigation from the state police to an independent agency, claiming that the police was 'trying to make a scapegoat out of the accused in an attempt to cover up the real facts,' according to LiveLaw.

In the afternoon of Tuesday, 13 August, the Kolkata High Court directed the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also noted serious lapses on the part of the hospital administration as well as Dr Sandip Ghosh in their response after the doctor was found dead.