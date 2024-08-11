Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: 'Can't Believe This Happened In a Hospital'

The victim’s parents said that they want justice and have full faith on the state government and judiciary. “We spoke to her around 11 pm for the last time before she became a victim of this heinous crime. We were planning for her marriage but this incident has shattered us,” her mother said.

Vineet Goyal, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, while addressing the media at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters on.August 10 (date) assured full support to the victim's family. “We are extremely sad, angered, and anguished over the incident. We stand with the family members, the doctors, and the students. We formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a transparent investigation immediately after the incident and have arrested one person in connection with it. We have found some evidence at the scene, on the basis of which he (Sanjay) has been arrested,” he said.

Senior police officials told The Quint that the accused was often posted at RG Kar Hospital and had easy access to various departments of the hospital. The initial investigation revealed that he might be addicted to pornography, as his mobile contained several objectionable videos and photos, according to police sources. He has also been reprimanded for being disrespectful toward female colleagues in the past.