West Bengal Election Result: TMC Leading in Kolkata While BJP Ahead Overall

Counting of votes for the Kolkata Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. on 4 May 2026, as part of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The process is taking place at multiple centres under strict security arrangements. Early trends indicate a close contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with high voter turnout recorded across the city’s constituencies.
According to Financial Express, Kolkata’s North and South divisions are witnessing key contests in constituencies such as Bhabanipur, Ballygunge, Rashbehari, and Tollygunge. These urban seats are considered crucial for both major parties, reflecting the city’s diverse political landscape and serving as a barometer for government performance.
As reported by The Hindu, the counting is being conducted for 293 of 294 Assembly segments, with 77 centres across 23 districts, including Kolkata. Security has been heightened, with Central Armed Police Forces and state police deployed to ensure a peaceful process. The fate of 2,926 candidates will be decided, and the outcome in Kolkata is expected to influence the overall state results.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, early trends from Bhabanipur show Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trailing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Both TMC and BJP candidates have arrived at counting centres, expressing confidence in their respective victories. The Bhabanipur seat remains one of the most closely watched contests in Kolkata.
Initial coverage indicated that polling in Kolkata and southern districts saw participation rates between 91.66% and 92.6%. The high turnout is attributed to intense campaigning and significant public engagement, with issues such as governance, women’s safety, and employment dominating the electoral discourse.
“The results from these key administrative regions will be pivotal in shaping the next chapter of Bengal’s political landscape, serving as a definitive test of the TMC's legislative dominance and the BJP's aggressive push for state-level influence.”
Analysis showed that the 2026 elections are among the most competitive in recent years, with the TMC defending its decade-long rule and the BJP seeking to form its first government in the state. The Bhabanipur contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari is particularly significant, reflecting broader political rivalries.
In the context of Kolkata, reporting indicated that several constituencies in central Kolkata are considered “bellwether seats,” historically aligning with the party that forms the state government. These seats are being closely monitored for early indications of the final outcome.
Key constituencies such as Chowringhee, Behala Paschim, Kasba, Kolkata Port, Maniktala, Beleghata, Jorasanko, and Shyampukur are also under scrutiny, as coverage revealed that these areas reflect city-wide voter sentiment and are likely to influence the overall seat tally for both major parties.
“The contest between CM Mamata Banerjee and her ally-turned-rival BJP's Suvendu Adhikari will be one of the most closely-followed results. The state election is being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling TMC and BJP.”
Counting is proceeding in multiple rounds, with trends being released throughout the day as details emerged. Security at counting centres remains tight, and the Election Commission has implemented strict supervision to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.