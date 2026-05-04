Mamata Banerjee's Lead Over Suvendu Drops From 19,000 To 7,000 in Bhabanipur

Counting in Bhabanipur for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am IST, with Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari locked in a close contest. Early rounds saw Adhikari briefly leading, but Banerjee regained the advantage as counting progressed. By the twelfth round, Banerjee led with 44,729 votes, ahead of Adhikari’s 37,545, a margin of 7,184 votes. The constituency, a traditional stronghold for Banerjee, has seen fluctuating trends throughout the day.
According to Hindustan Times, the lead margin for Banerjee narrowed significantly from over 19,000 votes after the sixth round to less than 8,000 by the twelfth round. The contest has been marked by heightened vigilance, with Banerjee urging party workers to remain alert amid reports of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms.
As reported by Financial Express, Bhabanipur holds deep personal and political significance for Banerjee, who has represented the seat since 2011, except for a brief period. The 2026 contest is considered her toughest yet, with Adhikari, her former aide and now BJP’s principal challenger, directly contesting against her in this high-profile constituency.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Banerjee consolidated her lead to 17,371 votes after early fluctuations, securing 35,522 votes to Adhikari’s 20,028 by the eighth round. The Bhabanipur contest is widely viewed as a prestige battle, with both candidates drawing significant attention from party workers and the public.
“Bhabanipur has been a stronghold of the TMC since 2011, with Mamata Banerjee representing the seat multiple times as MLA,” the coverage revealed.
Analysis showed that the lead for Banerjee shrank by almost 60% at one point, with Adhikari catching up rapidly. The contest’s intensity is heightened by the constituency’s mixed demographic and its symbolic value for both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The latest figures from the Election Commission indicated Banerjee led by 898 votes after the third round, following an initial lead by Adhikari in the second round. Security arrangements remained tight throughout the counting process, reflecting the high stakes of the contest.
Trends continued to shift as the day progressed, with both candidates exchanging leads in the early rounds. The Bhabanipur seat’s outcome is being closely watched as an indicator of broader political currents in West Bengal.
“When counting began, the TMC supremo was trailing BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata after the second round of counting on Monday, marking a dramatic reversal from her initial lead,” the reporting indicated.
At the start of counting, early trends showed Adhikari leading, with his campaign focusing on claims of “Hindu consolidation” and anti-incumbency. Adhikari expressed confidence in his prospects, citing shifts in voting patterns and turnout in both Bhabanipur and Nandigram.
Background information provided context on both candidates. Banerjee, founder of the Trinamool Congress, has served as chief minister since 2011, while Adhikari, once a key TMC organiser, joined the BJP in 2020 and previously defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021.
“For Adhikari, the seat represented one of the toughest electoral challenges of his career, as he attempted to penetrate a voter base that has repeatedly backed the CM,” coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.