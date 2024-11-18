Battleground Vidarbha

As Maharashtra braces for its highly anticipated elections, the Vidarbha region has emerged as a key battleground, bringing its own distinct set of challenges and opportunities to the forefront of the political arena.

Historically, Vidarbha has been on the periphery of Maharashtra’s development agenda, with its issues often overshadowed by the more urban-centric focus on Mumbai, Pune, and Western Maharashtra. However, this election has seen a shift, with Vidarbha's long-standing grievances of economic disparity, agrarian crisis, and a demand for decentralisation now playing a critical role in shaping the state’s political narrative.