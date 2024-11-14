Maharashtra Elections: Why AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi is Back After a 10-Year Gap

The demography in Maharashtra isn't like AIMIM's citadel in Hyderabad's Old City or even the other area where it achieved political success, Bihar's Seemanchal region.

In Hyderabad's Old City, the seven seats that the AIMIM wins are all ones where Muslims are above 50 percent of the population. In four out of these, the community's share is over 60 percent. In Akbaruddin's seat Chandrayangutta, it is over 70 percent.

Then in Bihar's Seemanchal region, where AIMIM won 5 Assembly seats, the demographics are similar.

In Maharashtra on the other hand, there is only one seat with an overwhelming Muslim majority - Malegaon Central. Then there are a handful of seats where Muslims are 50-55 percent of the population, such as Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Mumbadevi but they already have established Muslim leaders from other parties.

Barring Malegaon Central, most of the seats where AIMIM has had maximum impact are ones where Muslims are under 40 percent, such as Aurangabad Central and Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat (both won by Imtiyaz Jaleel), Dhule City and Byculla.

Therefore, the AIMIM has had to expand beyond Muslim votes to compete in these seats. Jaleel's success has, in part, been due to the support of Dalit Buddhists, especially when he won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA. It has also been because he has raised issues like water supply and healthcare, which are concerns across communities.

Akbaruddin Owaisi has a polarising image and there may have been fears that his campaigning in Maharashtra would lead to Hindu consolidation in seats where Muslims are under 40 percent and prevent any expansion of the AIMIM among non-Muslim voters.

This time, however, the situation is different.