Maharashtra Elections: Who's Leading Right Now? 7 Clear Trends from the Ground

Yes, reservation is a big issue and there has been some Maratha shift away from the BJP and some OBC consolidation towards it due to the quota row. But the degree of polarisation isn't very sharp. The Mahayuti is still getting a big chunk of Maratha votes. In fact, according the Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey, Mahayuti is slightly ahead of MVA among Marathas. On the other hand, the MVA is getting a significant amount of OBC votes, though they are behind Mahayuti in this demographic.

Then, within OBCs, the Dhangar community, which has till now been pro-BJP, are moving away from the party to some extent.

It seems that the communities may not necessarily vote only on the basis of the reservation demand. Issues like water crisis and MSP for soyabean and cotton affect farmers across caste groups and they are also shaping voting patterns. On the other hand, Ladki Bahin is reported to have benefited women across communities.

In the end, many voters may also end up voting more on the basis of loyalty to individual candidates.

According to the CSDS survey, in only three social groups does there seem to be a major consolidation in favour of one alliance or the other - Muslims and neo-Buddhists for the MVA (a lead of 48 and 44 percentage points respectively) and Upper Caste Hindus for the Mahayuti (a lead of 45 percentage points).