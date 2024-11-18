Maharashtra Election: Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi- Who is Promising More Jobs?

advertisement
As Maharashtra readies to vote representatives to its 288-member Legislative Assembly on 20 November, a trend is becoming increasingly clear—that unemployment is a critical issue in the state this election.
Earlier a pre-poll survey, conducted by MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS, indicated that unemployment was the top concern of one in every four voters in Maharashtra.
And now that the BJP-led Mahayuti as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have released their respective manifestos, both political blocs seem to have acknowledged joblessness in the state — promising to dole out sops to the unemployed youth if they come to power.
The Mahayuti comprises of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP and BJP while the MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress.
Last month, The Quint reported that a staggering 10.8 percent of the state's young population (15-29 years) is jobless. And that unemployment is the highest among graduates at 11.3 percent. In addition, the distribution of jobs is unfairly skewed against women, while most urban employees don’t even have a written contract.
In this story, we compare each bloc’s promises to Maharashtra’s voters on how they propose to tackle unemployment and improve working conditions.
The Mahayuti has promised to create 25 lakh jobs in Maharashtra but did not specify the time frame.
Meanwhile, MVA said it would generate 12.5 lakh new jobs through the state government over the next five years. It vowed to reserve jobs for Maharashtra’s Agniveers returning after their service period.
The MVA also promised to double the guaranteed unskilled manual work provided to rural poor through MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days. In the last fiscal, the Mahayuti government could not provide even half of the guaranteed 100 days, according to a report by The Quint.
MVA stated that it would implement an ‘Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme’ modelled on MGNREGA.
In Maharashtra, 2.46 lakh government job posts are lying vacant, The Quint had reported earlier.
In July, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fill at least one lakh seats if the Mahayuti forms the government in the state. In its manifesto, the Mahayuti stated that 11,000 teachers have been recruited and now a ‘Mahabharti Abhiyan’ will be launched to fill all remaining vacancies.
Meanwhile, the MVA in their manifesto, promised to start the recruitment for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government within the first 100 days of coming to power.
It also proposed reservation for LGBTQIA+ individuals in government jobs and implement a special scholarship scheme for their education.
The Mahayuti has promised that a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 will be provided to 10 lakh students across Maharashtra to support their education.
While announcing the state Budget in July this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocated Rs 5,500 crore on an internship scheme for unemployed youth. “The government will extend Rs 6,000 to those who are 12th pass, Rs 8,000 to those with ITI and diploma and Rs 10,000 for those with degree and postgraduation as a stipend,” Shinde reportedly said at a public event in Pandharpur.
The Quint had earlier reported that unemployment rate is the highest among graduates (11.3%), followed by postgraduates (8.3%) and those with diploma/certificate courses (7.0%).
MVA said that the unemployed educated graduates and diploma holders will receive up to Rs 4,000 per month in allowances.
The Mahayuti committed to increasing the financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. It further said that 25,000 women will be inducted into the police force across Maharashtra.
For the financial security of Anganwadi workers and ASHA Sevaks, the Mahayuti vowed to give a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and insurance coverage.
Meanwhile, the MVA promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme. It added that a sum of Rs one lakh will be provided to girls upon reaching 18 years of age.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi also vowed to enforce laws that ensure equal pay for women, optional period leave, and prioritise employment for widows and single women.
Sops for women promised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc ahead of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.
Sops for women promised by the BJP-backed Mahayuti bloc ahead of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.
The Mahayuti assured setting up of ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra’ in every district of Maharashtra, through which 10 lakh new entrepreneurs will be created. “These centres will include co-working spaces and incubation facilities where students, professionals, and entrepreneurs can connect, network, and promote innovative concepts,” the bloc’s manifesto read.
In addition, the Mahayuti promised to give interest-free loans of up to Rs 15 lakh to entrepreneurs of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) for their business growth.
Meanwhile, MVA offered to give grants of Rs 1 crore to entrepreneurs from OBC, SC, ST and VJNT (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes) communities. It said that exclusive industrial zones will be established for women entrepreneurs.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi promised to establish a dedicated ministry for micro and small industries in the state, and a financial institution similar to NABARD to provide credit support for women, SC, ST, minority and other backward communities starting MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).
MVA assured that small shopkeepers and businesses will be charged domestic electricity rates, and that a subsidy will be provided for economically weaker sections for self-employment in auto rickshaws, taxis and similar ventures.
For startups, MVA proposed the ‘Empower Maharashtra Startup Initiative,’ which will provide an annual fund of Rs one crore for 200 innovative startups.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi also promised to ensure social security and special legislation for gig workers—those engaged with app-based platforms to work as taxi drivers, delivery persons, electricians, plumbers, beauticians, etc.
MVA also assured social security to Anganwadi employees, domestic helps, construction labourers and workers in unorganised sectors. It proposed to repeal the four labour codes introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and ban contractual hiring in Group C and D government jobs.
Both the Mahayuti and MVA proposed conducting a ‘Skill Census’ to identify skill gaps among Maharashtra’s workforce to improve employment prospects.
Both the blocs proposed collaborating with foreign firms. The Mahayuti proposed to set up an Overseas Placement Cell to facilitate the youth in registering for Grade C and D jobs through government-to-government (G2G) agreements with other countries and Fortune 500 companies.
At the same time, the MVA stated that a ‘Maharashtra Youth Employment Mission’ will be launched to provide updated information on job opportunities in various sectors domestically and internationally.
The Mahayuti committed to creating significant jobs in at least 12 districts of Maharashtra with the commission of the Vidarbha-Marathwada Defence Circuit Corridor, touted as the largest defence project in India.
Meanwhile, MVA proposed setting up food processing units and 100 textile mills in cotton-growing regions to create substantial jobs.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi proposed to provide Unified Smart Card, which allows candidates to pay the exam fee once and take all government exams under Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) throughout the year.
It also promised that the MPSC exam schedule will be announced within 100 days of the bloc coming to power and that results will be declared within 45 days of the exam being conducted.
A word of caution: Promises made by political parties ahead of elections appear closer to reality than they actually are.
