A Lot Is in a Name: How I.N.D.I.A Is a Blowback for BJP’s Nationalism Pitch

However, the Opposition scored two immediate points with the announcement. One, if the alliance spins it cleverly, the name could well put the BJP on the defensive with its play on nationalism. Snatching the BJP’s plank away, so to speak.

Two, it gave a catchy headline (I.N.D.I.A versus NDA, screamed television and newspapers) and kept the Opposition in the news in the face of stiff competition from two lashing speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he slammed the other side as "corrupt dynasts’’.

Before the battle of the ballot in 2024, there’s a perception battle to be fought and won. It’s raging in earnest now with the Opposition keeping itself in contest by displaying a resoluteness to unite that was missing in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

These are early days and the Opposition has many mountains to climb before it can hope to present a credible challenge to a formidable leader like Narendra Modi.