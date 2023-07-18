'Nafrat Hai, Ghotale Hai...': PM Modi Attacks Oppn Meet of 'Corrupt Dynasts'

PM Modi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: PMO India)
Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 18 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition alliance, terming it one of "corruption and dynasty politics."
At least 20 like-minded Opposition parties arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, to attend their second meeting to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the same day, BJP president JP Nadda announced that 38 parties of the NDA will attend a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of the NDA meeting, PM Modi said: "For the 26 for '24, the label is something else, the condition is something else. The truth is different from the song being sung. There are two guarantees offered at these shops – casteism and corruption. They have gathered in Bengaluru. I remember a song called 'Ek chehre pe kai chehre'."
"When they all appear in one frame, the nation only sees corruption. People call it an alliance of corruption," he added.
The PM further said that the Opposition alliance has another "specialty." "If there is somebody involved in a multi-crore scam, he is given special treatment. If the family is involved in corruption, they get even better treatment. If any current minister is jailed, he is invited as a special guest," he said.
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said: "If somebody humiliates an entire community, he is given special hospitality."
"The owners of this shop of corruption are staunch supporters of dynasty politics," he added.
"A democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people. But the dynasts have only one policy – of the family, by the family, for the family. Family first, nation nothing is their moto and inspiration," he said.
Further alleging that dynasty politics never did right by the youth of the nation, he said: "Nafrat hai, ghotale hai, tushtikaran hai, mann kaale hain...(there is hate, scams, appeasement and black hearts)," he said.
Slamming the poll violence during the recent Panchayat elections in West Bengal, PM Modi said that the Opposition parties chose to "remain silent" on the issue.
"Be it atrocities against women or paper leaks in Rajasthan, they don't see it any of it. When some leaders resort to multi-crore scams for liquor, the alliance shields them," he added.
"You see what's happening in Tamil Nadu, so many scams are coming forward. But all parties of this alliance have already given a clean chit to all," PM Modi said.
