'Nafrat Hai, Ghotale Hai...': PM Modi Attacks Oppn Meet of 'Corrupt Dynasts'

Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 18 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition alliance, terming it one of "corruption and dynasty politics."

At least 20 like-minded Opposition parties arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, 17 July, to attend their second meeting to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the same day, BJP president JP Nadda announced that 38 parties of the NDA will attend a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the NDA meeting, PM Modi said: "For the 26 for '24, the label is something else, the condition is something else. The truth is different from the song being sung. There are two guarantees offered at these shops – casteism and corruption. They have gathered in Bengaluru. I remember a song called 'Ek chehre pe kai chehre'."

"When they all appear in one frame, the nation only sees corruption. People call it an alliance of corruption," he added.