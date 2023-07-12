Problem of Plenty: Shinde's Sena Playing Spoiler for Ajit Pawar Over Portfolios?

"Everybody is opposed to Ajit Pawar getting the finance ministry. What if he does the same thing he did while he was the finance minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government?" asked Prahar Janhakti Party (PJP) leader Bacchu Kadu, a part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra that is going through an overhaul after the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) entry on 2 July.

Ten days since the NCP ministers took oath and joined the ruling alliance leading to a vertical split in the party, the portfolio allocation is still pending.

Following clear discontent within Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena about the NCP coming on board in the first place, a marathon of meetings to allocate portfolios for the past three days have not yielded any positive results.

The deadlock, sources say, is over Ajit Pawar wanting key ministries for the NCP, including finance.