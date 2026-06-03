Lebanon is Paying the Price for the World’s Complicity in Gaza

The theatre of the US-Israel war on Iran has monopolised global attention while an escalating catastrophe is unfolding in southern Lebanon—one whose logic, methods, and impunity are unmistakably familiar.

Since Israel resumed its major military offensive against Lebanon in March 2026, at least 3,400 people have been killed; over a million displaced, exceeding 20 percent of the country’s population; and thousands more wounded.

On 8 April alone, Amnesty International documented strikes across more than 100 targets in 10 minutes, on crowded residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, ambulances, and civilian infrastructure, in what Israel called “Operation Eternal Darkness”. On 31 May, Israel expanded its ground assault into its deepest incursion into Lebanon in a quarter-century, with troops seizing the ancient Beaufort Castle and raising an Israeli flag above it.

The pretext, as in Gaza, is militant provocation. Hamas launched its October 2023 attacks; Hezbollah has fired rockets in response to Israeli aggression in the region.