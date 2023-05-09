King Charles III: Anti-Monarchy Sentiments in UK Attest to a Difficult Legacy

It is difficult to beat the UK’s pomp and pageantry, its precision and elegance, history and grandeur. The coronation of King Charles III was one such occasion that was celebrated over the entire weekend, with people from across the world thronging to witness the occasion, which for most was a first, as it only happened after over seven decades.

Some found the entire palaver somewhat silly or over-the-top, others lapped up every moment of it despite the intermittent downpours.

Despite a multicultural event, the chinks in the armour of the Royal Family were visible in public, for the world to see, namely: