British PM Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Dominic Raab Quits Over Bullying Report Findings

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s closest aide and deputy Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, 21 April amid allegations of bullying staff and officials.

Raab posted his resignation letter on Twitter, in which he announced his decision to resign, after an official inquiry found that some of the claims made against him were justified.

In his letter, the now-former deputy prime minister that the report into his conduct upheld two claims against him that are both “flawed.”