The History Behind Queen Consort Camilla's Controversial 'Coronation Necklace'

Queen Alexandra was the first royal to wear the necklace for a coronation ceremony in 1902, followed by Queen Mary in 1911. Queen Mother Elizabeth later wore it in 1937. Queen Elizabeth II, the mother of King Charles III, wore the coronation necklace and earrings as her key pieces of jewellery on her coronation day in 1953. She also went on to wear the set on other major occasions throughout her reign.

The diamonds in Coronation set earrings were originally the side stones in the Indian setting of the Kohinoor, which previously featured in Queen Mary’s Crown.

The Kohinoor itself was avoided by the Royal Family on the coronation day due to the controversy surrounding it.

The Coronation Crown and its Lahore diamond continue the debate of the controversial colonial acquisition of resources from Britain’s former colonies.